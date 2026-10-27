Parliaments have responsibility to listen to young voices: Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said Parliaments have the responsibility to “listen to young voices”, underlining the importance of “harnessing the aspirations of the youth” in the process of nation-building.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day BRICS Parliamentary Forum hosted by India at Parliament House, Birla said: “Parliaments had a vital responsibility to listen to young voices, understand their hopes and concerns, and create pathways through which their energy, creativity and capabilities could be channelled into nation-building.”

He said youths are now equipped with growing access to quality education and technological knowledge, alongside an immense desire to innovate, excel and contribute to society.