Olympic heroes to interact with schoolchildren across country on fitness, sports

Responding to a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months ago, the Centre roped in Olympians and Paralympians to interact with schoolchildren through a campaign on issues like the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sports.

Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will begin the campaign with his visit to Shanskardham School in Ahmedabad on December 4. Students from 75 schools across Gujarat will be brought to the institution for the interactive session.

An announcement to the tune was made by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Twitter. He wrote, “PM Sh @narendramodi ji gave a clarion call to our Olympians & Paralympians to visit schools and interact with students on the importance of ‘santulit aahaar’, fitness, sports & more. Starting Dec 4 @Neeraj_chopra1 will be at Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad to launch this mission.”

Speaking about the initiative, Chopra said, “It will accelerate the momentum towards creating a sports culture based on fitness, better nutritional intake and greater awareness about physical activities in our daily lives. As athletes, we can play a huge role in motivating youngsters to lead a healthier life.”

Saturday’s event will see Chopra interacting with students on ‘santulit aahaar’, which lays emphasis on the importance of a balanced diet. He will also take questions from the students and participate in fitness and sporting activities with them.

After Chopra, Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), K C Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will be visiting schools in other parts of the country over the next two years. Among the Paralympians, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will be joining them in this mission.

The campaign, being jointly organised by the ministries of Education and Youth Affairs and Sports, will see the heroes from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics visit as many schools across the country as possible in the next two years. The athletes will share their own experiences, life lessons, tips on how to be the next great sportsperson and also give an overall inspirational boost to the schoolchildren.