Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Finmin, RBI representatives to brief Parliamentary committee on pension liabilities of Centre, states

Sources say representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India will brief a Parliamentary Standing Committee on the issue of pension liabilities for the Centre and states on January 9.

Jayant Sinha outside Parliament in New Delhi. Sinha heads the Standing Committee on Finance. (File Photo)

Amid the debate over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), officials from the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India are set to brief a Parliamentary Standing Committee next week on the issue of pension liabilities for the Centre and states.

The Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP member Jayant Sinha, has selected the subject of ‘Pension liabilities for Centre and States’ and has called officials and experts to brief the panel on the issues.

Express View |Reviving the Old Pension Scheme will turn the clock back on hard-won reforms

According to sources, representatives of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure), and Reserve Bank of India are scheduled to brief the committee on January 9. Besides, experts and representatives of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a think tank, will also brief the committee on the issue on the same day.

The Committee’s deliberation on the subject assumes significance in view of the recent debate over OPS. The OPS had figured as a prominent poll promise in the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections, even triggering debates beyond the political arena. Several states, including Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and AAP-ruled Punjab, have already decided to implement the OPS.

The expenditure on pension is one of the key components of the government’s Committed Expenditure. The other two are the expenditure on salary and wages and interest payment and servicing of debt. If the Committed Expenditure is higher, it means that the government has lesser flexibility to determine the purpose for which revenue expenditure is to be incurred.

Explained |Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

The latest edition of the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, released by the RBI on November 19, shows that the combined pension expenditure of all states and UTs has doubled to Rs 3.45 lakh crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1.63 lakh crore in 2013-14. In fact, the pension expenditure further increased to Rs 3.68 lakh crore in 2020-21 (revised estimate) and was budgeted at a higher at Rs 4.06 lakh crore for 2021-22 (BE).

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 10:09 IST
Peace, tranquillity along LAC essential for development of bilateral ties with China, says India

