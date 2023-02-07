Old pension scheme for paramilitary force: Deepender Hooda to raise issue in Rajya Sabha

Less than a month after the Delhi High Court directed the Centre to grant the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme under the CCS Pension Rules 1972 to all personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda has planned to raise the issue in the Upper House of Parliament during its ongoing session.

In a recent communication to the Rajya Sabha’s Secretary-General, Hooda expressed his willingness to raise the issue in the House terming it a matter of urgent public interest.

“Our paramilitary forces make important contributions to the security of our country. It may be securing the borders from Kashmir to North-East, defeating Naxalites in many states, or ensuring the security of ports or airports, paramilitary forces have set new records of valour and service to the country,” the MP said.

In January this year, the Delhi High Court also referred to a Supreme Court decision which held that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is a part of the armed forces. “Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, vide a circular dated 6th August 2004 clarified that the Central Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs have been declared the Armed Forces of the Union,” the High Court had noted.

The court had perused through all the notifications, letters and office memorandum and said that the same show that “BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG, Assam Rifles and SSB are part of Central Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs…”

There have been demands from different corners that the staffers of paramilitary forces must be allowed to avail of the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme as applicable to the Army, Navy and Air Force. Calling for the implementation of the High Court order, the Congress MP representing Haryana said: “There can’t be discrimination among the jawans who are associated with the security of our country. The interests and honour of soldiers, who are ready to sacrifice everything for the country, should be supreme.”

Hooda said that the employees of the Haryana government will also be given the facility of the Old Pension Scheme if Congress was voted to power in the 2024 assembly polls. He reminded that the governments of Congress-ruled states —Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — have already made announcements in this regard.