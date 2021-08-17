Old guard makes way for fresh faces in TMC revamp

In a major organisation overhaul focusing on a ‘one person, one post’ policy, the Trinamool Congress on Monday brought in several fresh faces in place of the old guard, with a thrust on areas where it has ceded ground to the BJP.

Taking a cue from BJP’s books, the TMC for the first time divided 23 districts into 33 organisational districts. The party dropped six state ministers and two MPs from their district president posts.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s imprint was visible in the reshuffle as his policy of ‘one person, one post’ led to several old guards losing their posts. At the same time, the ruling party in West Bengal formed several new district committees with a mix of experienced leaders and young turks.

State cabinet ministers Jyotipriyo Mullick, Arup Ray, Soumen Mahapatra and Swapan Debnath were relieved of their responsibilities as the TMC district presidents of North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Purba Bardhaman respectively. Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra too was dropped as the party’s Nadia district chief.

The party’s youth wing, the Trinamool Youth Congress, also underwent sweeping changes.

