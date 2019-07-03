Old Delhi’s ‘temple vandalism’: Does BJP not care about sentiments of majority, asks Congress

The Congress Wednesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police have not taken any action even two days after an argument over a parking spot elevated into a communal clash between two groups and a temple was vandalised in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi.

“Day 2 of the temple incident and no action yet by Home Minister, Delhi Police under the BJP rules Centre. We know the ruling party doesn’t care about minorities but does it also not care for the sentiments of majority?” Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted.

Three men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in the case so far, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told Shah in Parliament on Wednesday. He was summoned by the Home Minister to take stock of the situation in the area.

After meeting the Shah, Amulya said the situation in the area was under control and peaceful. “We had a general briefing on the incident and we told him that the situation is almost normal in the area. The briefing was about that. General action has been taken, legal action will also be taken. CCTV footage is also being analysed and an investigation is underway,” PTI quoted Amulya as saying.

Around 10.55 pm Sunday, a man was parking his two-wheeler outside one Sanjeev Gupta’s home.

“Gupta asked him not to park the scooter, saying he parked his cart there. An argument ensued… According to eyewitnesses, Aas Mohammed was beaten up by some locals, but he ran away and returned with his associates. They then assaulted Gupta,” a senior officer said.

During questioning, police said, the arrested men said they accompanied other locals to Gupta’s home after a rumour spread that a man had been beaten to death. “They allegedly pelted stones at Gupta’s home and went looking for his associate, who had allegedly assaulted Mohammed. He lives in a street where the temple is situated. Failing to trace him, they allegedly vandalised the temple,” an officer said, adding that they also assaulted a police officer.