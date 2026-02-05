Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on strike on Feb 7: All you need to know about ‘All India Breakdown’

Commuters across India could face travel disruptions on Saturday, February 7, as drivers linked to Ola, Uber and Rapido prepare for a coordinated nationwide strike.

The protest, termed the ‘All India Breakdown’, is expected to see thousands of app-based drivers logging off ride-hailing platforms simultaneously for at least six hours, affecting cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis.

The strike has been announced by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), supported by multiple labour organisations operating at the national level.

App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26.

No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt must act NOW. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt silence = platform impunity pic.twitter.com/zT3e6eZWjm — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) February 4, 2026

Union representatives say the action is intended to draw urgent attention to what they describe as unchecked fare practices and worsening working conditions within India’s rapidly expanding ride-hailing sector.

Core issue: fares and regulation

According to driver unions, aggregator platforms continue to determine fares unilaterally despite the introduction of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which were meant to bring regulatory clarity.

They argue that the lack of government-notified minimum base fares has resulted in shrinking earnings, longer working hours and growing dependence on incentives that are frequently revised or withdrawn.

“Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum fares. Regulate. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides,” the TGPWU said in a post on X.

‘All India Breakdown’ announcement

Formally announcing the protest on social media earlier this week, the union warned that continued policy inaction was pushing app-based drivers into financial distress.

Story continues below this ad

“App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt. must act NOW,” the union said, adding that millions of drivers were being pushed towards poverty while aggregator companies continued to expand.

At the centre of the protest is the demand for mandatory minimum base fares for all app-based transport services, including taxis, autos, bike taxis and aggregator-run goods transport. The unions insist these fares must be fixed through consultations with recognised driver representatives.

They have also demanded strict action against the commercial use of private vehicles, calling either for an outright ban or rigorous enforcement of vehicle conversion rules.

In addition, unions have sought the removal of Clause 17.3 of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which allows aggregators to price rides up to 50% below the base fare, a provision they say directly undermines driver livelihoods.

Story continues below this ad

‘Income insecurity is worsening’

In a statement, the TGPWU said the absence of enforceable safeguards has led to widespread income instability among app-based drivers, many of whom rely entirely on aggregator platforms for survival.

The union has urged both the Centre and state governments to begin immediate dialogue with worker organisations to establish fair, transparent and legally binding norms for the sector.

The February 7 strike follows a series of protests by gig workers across different platform-based industries. In December, food delivery and quick-commerce workers staged demonstrations over low payouts and intense working conditions, even on high-demand days.

Concerns surrounding gig employment were also highlighted in the Economic Survey 2025–26, released on January 30, which acknowledged the rapid expansion of the gig economy while flagging gaps in worker protection.

Story continues below this ad

The Survey noted that around 40% of gig workers earn less than Rs 15,000 per month, and that the total number of gig workers increased to 1.2 crore in FY25, up from 77 lakh in FY21. Gig workers now account for more than 2 per cent of India’s workforce.

What commuters should prepare for

Unions have said the strike will last around six hours, though the scale of disruption may differ from city to city depending on participation levels.

Passengers who depend on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are advised to make alternative travel arrangements on February 7, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.