Ola two-wheeler given for repair not returned: Goa consumer forum issues bailable warrant against Bhavish Aggarwal

South Goa’s District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a bailable warrant against the founder of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, for allegedly failing to appear before it in connection with a consumer complaint case.

The matter pertains to a complaint filed by one Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi regarding the whereabouts of an Ola two-wheeler. The complainant submitted during an earlier hearing in January that his two-wheeler was handed over to an Ola Electric dealer at Vasco for repair, but that the whereabouts of the vehicle are not known at present. The counsel for the opposing parties submitted that he was not in a position to provide a clarification on the issue.