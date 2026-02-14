Ola two-wheeler given for repair not returned: Goa consumer forum issues bailable warrant against Bhavish Aggarwal

The complainant alleged that the whereabouts of the two-wheeler, which was given to an Ola Electric dealer for repair, is currently unknown

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiFeb 14, 2026 07:11 AM IST
The commission had further issued a notice to Aggarwal and adjourned the matter for February 4.
South Goa’s District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a bailable warrant against the founder of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, for allegedly failing to appear before it in connection with a consumer complaint case.

The matter pertains to a complaint filed by one Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi regarding the whereabouts of an Ola two-wheeler. The complainant submitted during an earlier hearing in January that his two-wheeler was handed over to an Ola Electric dealer at Vasco for repair, but that the whereabouts of the vehicle are not known at present. The counsel for the opposing parties submitted that he was not in a position to provide a clarification on the issue.

In its order on January 20, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that since the two-wheeler was handed over to the opposing parties and since its whereabouts are not known to them, “it is necessary to call upon the CEO and founder of Ola Electric Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, to remain present in person to clarify the whereabouts of the said bike and to explain why the same has not been reported and delivered after the necessary request made by the complainant.”

The commission had further issued a notice to Aggarwal and adjourned the matter for February 4.

In its latest order on February 4, after Aggarwal allegedly failed to appear, the commission issued a bailable warrant against him. The order said, “Issue bailable warrant against the CEO and Founder of OLA Electric Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, in the amount of Rs 1,47,499 with one surety in like amount, through the concerned police station…at…Bangalore.” The Commission further adjourned the matter for February 23.

Ola Electric did not respond to requests by The Indian Express for a comment on the matter.

In November 2025, the Goa government had suspended the registration of Ola Electric scooters on the VAHAN portal after receiving complaints from customers regarding an alleged lack of service support and prolonged repair delays. The Transport Department had also issued a show-cause notice to the company and sought an explanation on why its trade certificate should not be cancelled.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

