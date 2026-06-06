Oil India’s latest gas find could unlock more hydrocarbon reserves in Andaman offshore

The offshore rig at the spot where natural gas has been discovered (Image: Screenshots from video shared by Hardeep Puri).

State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has reported its second natural gas discovery in the Andaman offshore region, strengthening expectations that the basin could develop into a key hydrocarbon-producing zone in the years ahead. The latest find was made at the Vijayapuram-3 exploratory well, situated around 15 kilometres off the eastern coast of the Andaman Islands at a depth of 355 metres, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday.

The discovery follows OIL’s earlier gas strike at the Vijayapuram-2 well in September 2025, making it the second gas-bearing well identified in the block.

OIL said that two of the three exploratory wells drilled so far under its ongoing Andaman exploration programme have confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons, significantly improving the basin’s exploration prospects.