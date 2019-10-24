Officials worked to frustrate my visit’s objective: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

A day after senior district officials of North and South 24 Parganas skipped his meeting, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at the administration, accusing it of “total non-cooperation” and “working to frustrate the objective of his visit”.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar said: “Greatly touched by the response of the people during my visits to North and South 24 Parganas. The District Administration top was not there and worked to frustrate the object of visit. Total non cooperation! Sad! In pursuit of my constitutional obligation would be undeterred.”

He also wondered whether young officials were handicapped in imparting inputs to him.

“During my visits to North and South 24 Parganas I had the occasion to meet brilliant young officials with the potential to shape the future and wished them well. However, they were handicapped in imparting inputs. Let’s secure an environment so that all their talent may be exploited,” the Governor tweeted.

Advertising

After finding senior administrative officials of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas missing at a meeting called by him, Dhankhar on Tuesday had accused the Trinamool Congress government of “unconstitutional behaviour” with him and wondered whether “some sort of censorship” was in place in the state.

Dhankhar on Wednesday posted copies of the letters, which he said he had received from district magistrates informing him that the government’s permission was necessary to take part in the meetings.

Dhankhar said, “These communications emanating from the District Magistrates on 21/10 (October 21) potentially indicate a grim situation. Hope amends would follow from the concerned top. Silence over such issues may lead to being silenced forever and that is a day we all need to avoid.”

The Governor in another tweet requested that the civil society and academicians protest such a move.

Tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his tweet, he said, “…As West Bengal Governor, in pain and concern, I beseech the enlightened academicians, politicians, activists to reflect on worrisome governance issues that I noticed on my visit to North and South 24 Parganas and amplified by District Magistrate on 21/10”.

Reacting to Governor’s tweets, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said, “If the respected Governor criticise the state government and the chief minister every day then how many times do we have to give a response to it? He has been making statements, posting tweets and talking before media every day. I have never seen a Governor of West Bengal doing this in my entire political career,” said the TMC leader.