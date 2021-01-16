Officials say CoWIN platform slowed down with heavy traffic

However, the list of beneficiary was uploaded and SMS picked up around 10 pm on Friday, with centres being informed.

With the ambitious rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme on Saturday, health officials across the state admitted that the CoWIN digital system had slowed down.

Beneficiaries, till late on Friday night, had yet to receive the SMS listing of their names for taking the jab. While the names of eight lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been approved, the system had slowed down while uploading each beneficiary’s name according to the session time they were required to take the dose.

However, the list of beneficiary was uploaded and SMS picked up around 10 pm on Friday, with centres being informed.

Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer, admitted that the system had slowed down since there was heavy traffic on the site across the country and it was taking a while to send the SMS to the beneficiaries.

The state has registered eight lakh beneficiaries that includes healthcare and frontline workers. Data has been populated onto CoWIN and the session allocation, details of vaccination to the beneficiary, information about the next dose will be captured and communicated digitally. The CoWIN platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

In Pune region, names of beneficiaries were being included as per their respective sessions but because the system had slowed down, health officials said they would manually call the registered and approved beneficiary for the vaccine dose at the allotted time. The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-Win) digital platform is playing a key role in the process of delivery of vaccines. While 30 centres have been identified across the district, in Pune there are eight centres and another eight in PCMC. Each Covid 19 vaccination centre has been instructed to administer the vaccine to 100 people and instructions have been sent to start the process post virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When contacted, District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh said he was enquiring into the matter. “All the beneficiaries in Pune district will be informed,” he said. Across private hospitals identified as Covid vaccination centres, authorities too said that the beneficiaries would be directly informed about their session timing. “We have no information so far on which among our health care staff have been shortlisted for the vaccine dose on Saturday,” Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director of Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital said.

Meanwhile, there are some 4800 beneficiaries’ names that have been sent from Bharati hospital while an approximate 4,500 from Ruby Hall clinic. Manisha Karmarkar, Chief Operating Officer at Ruby Hall Clinic said that they were also waiting for updated information from the civic health department.

“Initially, we had prepared a list of healthcare workers — specially those who are above 50 and healthy and working in critical care areas.

However, the beneficiaries will be informed directly,” she said, adding that they were waiting for updated information from the PMC on the list prepared as per the protocol.

