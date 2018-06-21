Officials instructed to release Cauvery water for crops in Mandya: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said he has asked officials to release water for crops, while taking upon himself the responsibility for any legal or technical hurdles that may arise. (File) Kumaraswamy said he has asked officials to release water for crops, while taking upon himself the responsibility for any legal or technical hurdles that may arise. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday said he has instructed officials to release Cauvery water for crops in Mandya district, saying the state farmers had to be saved without waiting for the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Kumaraswamy pointed out that water is being released to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with which Karnataka has locked horns over sharing the river water.

He said he has asked officials to release water for crops, while taking upon himself the responsibility for any legal or technical hurdles that may arise.

“This morning I saw reports in the media that crops in Mandya are dying without water. Immediately I have instructed officials (to release water),” Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters at Ramanagara, he said the quantum of water due to Tamil Nadu this month, has been released. The state government has to “save” Karnataka farmers also, Kumaraswamy said.

“We can’t wait for Cauvery Management Board (Authority) orders. The quantum of water that has to go Tamil Nadu from us, according to tribunal’s order, we have brought it into effect. I want my farmers also to be saved now.

I have told officials, whatever technical or legal hurdles that may come, I will take the responsibility. We have to save farmers, first release water…,” he added.

Kumaraswamy had last week said he had instructed officials to release 20,000 cusecs from Kabini dam as he expressed hope there would be smooth sharing of Cauvery river water with Tamil Nadu in view of prospects of a good monsoon.

