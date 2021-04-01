Official to probe marks scam: Govt

As per Patel, some medical students of first year were declared pass after changing their answer sheets in the reassessment process.

Speaking in reference to an alleged scam at the Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) wherein marks of medical students were changed in reassessment process and passing those who had failed, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday said that the state government had appointed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Pankaj Kumar to probe the matter and that it (govt) “does not want to shield anybody”.

The issue was raised by Congress MLA from Patan constituency Kirit Patel as a matter of urgent public attention. As per Patel, some medical students of first year were declared pass after changing their answer sheets in the reassessment process. This, Patel said, has resulted in resentment not only among students of the university, but also among common people.