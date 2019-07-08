Official accuses J&K ADGP’s wife of land grab, makes U-turn

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government first accused the wife of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Muneer Khan of grabbing evacuee land in Srinagar’s posh Gupkar neighbourhood and then, on Sunday, retracted his claim.

In a letter dated June 26 and addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Mir, the Custodian of Kashmir — the senior-most official of the department entrusted to safeguard property left behind by those who crossed over to Pakistan or Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in 1947— had asked the police to have the “illegal constructional activity stopped” on the plot of land.

Officials told The Indian Express that the letter was received by the department on Saturday. “…I am to request that this department owns a big chunk of land belonging to evacuee situated at Gupkar road, Srinagar, which is under the direct management of department. However, as per a report of the Dy Custodial HQ, as well as an Assistant engineer of this department, one Ms Gulshereen W/O Muneer Ahmad Khan, R/O Gupkar Sonwar has purchased the land from owners (which was exchanged by the evacuee property department) has been delivered the possession of EP (evacuee property) land instead of proprietary land and has started some construction,” the letter reads. “It is as such requested to kindly get the said illegal constructional activity stopped on spot…”

Evacuee property — more than 14 lakh kanals across J&K — are administered by the Custodian department. These assets cannot be sold by the government, and can only be leased out or put up for rent.

On Sunday however, Mir claimed that the land in question was in fact proprietary land that Khan had bought, and not custodian land.

“Actually, it is a big chunk of land of about 20-30 kanals. There are some kanals of proprietary land also in it. They (ADGP Khan) have shown papers. It is proprietary land. The revenue department has concluded that it is proprietary land,” he said.

“I had written to Tehsildar for re-verification of the status and also forwarded a copy to police”. When asked about the letter addressed to the police seeking action, he did not comment.

ADGP Khan said he purchased a kanal of land after selling five ancestral land in Srinagar.

“We have all the revenue documents for the said land,” he said while sharing them with The Indian Express.

“When we were purchasing the land, we wrote to the revenue department to verify the title and demarcate it. The government formed a committee that gave a joint report and said that the land is proprietary. The joint report has the signatures of all the officials including the Custodian, Kashmir,” he added.