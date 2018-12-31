Officers to make project announcements, not chief minister: Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that announcements about new projects will be made by officers of departments concerned, not the chief minister.

Advertising

“I won’t make any (ghoshna) announcements. People are tired of them. Officers will announce projects and they will have to implement them within a timeframe,” he said while addressing his first rally as CM in Chhindwara, his home turf, after attending an impressive road show.

Without naming Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he targeted his predecessor for making empty promises. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also taken a jibe at Chouhan as “ghoshna machine” in his rallies in Madhya Pradesh.