Officers protecting accused: Allahabad High Court hands custody death case to CBI

Hinting at the involvement of top officers in shielding accused cops and destroying evidence in a custodial death case of a 24-year-old man in Jaunpur in February, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case.

Victim Krishna Yadav was brought to Buxa police station after being arrested in a robbery case. After his death, his brother Ajay Kumar got an FIR lodged against officers of Buxa police station on murder and other charges.

The court in its Wednesday order said “there are sufficient material on record which prima facie reveal commission of offence by the accuseds and involvement of higher officers in conspiracy, destroying evidences and creating false evidences to protect the accuseds. Fair investigation is the foundation for a fair trial. In the present set of facts fair investigation by state police appears to be not possible in view of all the brief facts and circumstances noted above (sic)”.