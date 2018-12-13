Soldiers who feign disability to earn extra money will face action: Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat Thursday warned that officers and jawans of the Armed forces “who cannot withstand stress” and “feign disability citing high blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension to avoid operational duties and earn extra money” will soon face action from the Army headquarters.

Advertising

He made the statement in Pune while addressing a gathering of soldiers and officers who have been disabled in the line of duty.

He said, ”The Army will continue to provide all possible assistance, even of financial nature, to the truly disabled soldiers. But I am warning those who feign disability to earn extra money, will soon face action from the Army headquarters that they will not like. (This type of) disability cannot become a reason to avoid operational duty at the cost of lives of officers who continue to perform the duty till the last breath.”

The function also included a dance and song performance by disabled soldiers.

Advertising

“Some officers and jawans who cannot withstand stress and say they are disabled on account of high blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension should be ashamed of themselves looking at the inspiring performances of the differently abled persons on the stage today,” he further added.

During the event, General Rawat also announced that as a part of the initiative, an exercise to collect data of all disabled soldiers in the country has been undertaken under the banner of “Year of Disabled Soldier in the Line of Duty” and is nearing completion.