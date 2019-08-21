Offensive against terror outfits speaks about reach, lethality of India’s forces: Rajnath Singh

In an ostensible reference to the Balakot airstrikes, without naming it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the recent “offensive against terror outfits in our neighbourhood speaks volumes about the reach and lethality of the formidable arm of Indian armed forces”.

Advertising

The Indian Air Force (IAF), along with the Army and Navy, “needs to keep pace with advancements in technology for enhancing operational capabilities”, Singh said while speaking at a seminar hosted by IAF on its modernisation and indigenisation plans. Singh made a case for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to produce in India and also announced that private companies will be able to now use government facilities for testing. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “emphasised the need for modernisation of our armed forces”, and that “efforts are being made to increase participation of the private sector for Make in India in the defence sector”. Announcing the government’s approval for use of test facilities of government entities for the private industry to “meet the best standards required for defence manufacturing”, Singh said the decision was taken after incorporating comments of stakeholders, particularly indigenous defence manufacturers. He hoped that the synergy between government’s efforts and industry participation will help fulfill the “long-cherished dream of making India a frontrunner in defence production”.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said the IAF still flies aircraft that are four decades old. “It goes to the credit of our maintenance engineers that today I can still fly the MiG-21 MF aircraft which is almost 44 years old. I am sure none of you are driving a car of that vintage…hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September…”