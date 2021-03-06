Offenders who flee abroad should be repatriated immediately: Venkaiah Naidu

Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Naidu said that compared with other parts of the world, the survival rate is high and the number of casualty is less in India. (File)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that people who commit crimes in their countries and flee abroad must be immediately repatriated.

Addressing the business community in Surat, during a programme organised by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) at the convention hall in Sarsana, Naidu asked them to identify such “black sheep” and added that he does not want to name any person.

The Vice-President landed in Surat Friday afternoon and reached Navsari where he laid the foundation stone of Nirali Multi-Specialty Hospital, which was founded by A M Naik, group chairman of the Larsen and Toubro. The health care complex is coming up on eight acres of land near National Highway 48.

Naik said, “While the inspiration for the community services came from my father, the direction towards healthcare came from my granddaughter.”

Later in the afternoon, Naidu attended the SGCCI event, where he said, “In business, ethics should be maintained. The SGCCI and business leaders should motivate their members to follow ethics. Some people, who cheated the system and fled abroad are saying that Indian jails are not comfortable. The system has to be very tough with such people. Every country must think and hand over such people to their respective countries at the earliest.”

He added, “Once upon a time, India was known as Vishwaguru. Students from across the globe come to India to study in Nalanda, Vikramsara. With advent of colonial rule, we lost our consciousness and we lost our directions. Now again, after Independence, the momentum has been built up, our country is moving forward. I go around the world, meet leaders of other nations. I can tell you that India is recognized and respected worldwide.”

He further said that food habits also play a crucial role. “Because of western influence, we started deviating from our age-old food habits. These pizza and burgers do not suit us.They may be suitable for those countries,” Naidu said adding that usage of smart phones should also be reduced for a healthy life.

Naidu said that many companies, now, want to do business and invest in India.

“Unfortunately a section of politicians condemn businessmen in the day time, but they do business with them in the night. That should not be the approach. Businessmen’s problems have to be understood by the government from time to time and they should be addressed.”

The Vice-President added that Gujarat has “set high standards in many sectors” and some people “envy” Gujarat.

Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Naidu said that compared with other parts of the world, the survival rate is high and the number of casualty is less in India.

“Look at America and European countries, which have been badly affected (by the pandemic),despite being ‘advanced countries.’ But India was able to control it,” he said.