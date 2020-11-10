OFB to export cartridge bullets for US civilian market

The 5.56*45 mm NATO MI93 Ball ammunition is an intermediate cartridge bullet, which means it is shorter than battle rifle cartridges but still has higher length than civilian or personal weapon cartridges. (Representational)

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has received an order to supply intermediate cartridge bullets to the United States. The bullets will be manufactured by Ordnance Factory, Varangaon in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

The OFB said in a tweet, “The OFB has received an export order to supply 5.56*45 mm NATO MI93 Ball ammunition to USA. The ammunition will be manufactured by Ordnance Factory Varasgaon and will be supplied in the current financial year.” The supply of ammunition is for the civilian market in the US, OFB sources said.

Senior OFB officials said receiving an export order was significant especially in the backdrop of criticism about the quality of products coming out of OFB factories across India, which is one of the government’s reasons for the corporatisation of OFB.

Ordnance Factory Varangaon manufactures small arms ammunition for the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as various units of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Established in 1964, it is one of the 41 ordnance factories in India.

The central government’s move to corporatise the OFB has faced opposition from federations of workers from 41 ordnance factories and allied units across India.

