Of over 3 lakh that arrived, only 6.6% migrant labourers tested for Covid-19 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government Friday said that out of 3 lakh migrant workers who have returned to the state by rail and road till May 22, only 19,686 have been tested for COVID-19. This turns out to be roughly 6.6% of the total migrants who have returned.

Out of the 19,686, 147 migrant workers have tested positive of the virus as of May 21 which is below 1% of the total being tested. Migrants labourers currently form 80% of the total active cases in Jharkhand.

“It is not possible to test all of such migrants workers as we all know. Among the workers who returned from Mumbai 9,378 were tested, out of which 99 tested positive so far which is around 1%. From Surat we have tested 3,000 and the positivity rate is 0.86 %. Rest are from Chattisgarh, Chennai, Kolkata among others,” Nitin Kulkarni, Principal Secretary Health said in a press conference.

A total of 42,425 samples have been tested so far in the state.

“10 new TrueNat machines have been installed in the state for testing. With the installation of this machine, the testing process will be increased and 40 tests can be done from one machine throughout the day,” Kulkarni said adding that five TrueNat machines were earlier installed in the state taking the total to 15.

All districts barring Khunti, Pakur and Sahebganj have not seen any COVID-19 positive case so far.

Nodal officer for inter-state travel, Principal Secretary AP Singh said that Jharkhand has been coordinating with the Chief Secretaries of other states to bring back the migrant workers to their home through buses or other means who are travelling on foot. “The state government will bear the expenses in this process,” he said.

Singh said that there have been relaxation in the travel. “With respect to the train travels, the consent part has been waived, only consultation remains. Anyway from the state’s side, consent never remained pending,” he added.

A total of 200 trains have arrived till May 22.

