Of 300 ‘jhuggi’ clusters in Delhi, 210 surveyed, Hardeep Singh Puri says in Rajya Sabha

Union Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that of the over 300 ‘jhuggi’ clusters in Delhi, the Central government has surveyed 210 of them.

In response to questions raised by RJD member Manoj Jha, the minister said that ‘jhuggi jhopdi bastis’ which have come up before January 1, 2006, were not to be removed without providing alternative housing. Individual ‘jhuggis’ which have come up before 2015 are also not to be demolished without providing alternative housing. However, any ‘jhuggi’ that has come up after 2015 will be immediately removed without providing alternative housing.

“The Delhi government has stated three policies – the first is that it will procure satellite maps every three months to keep an eye on any new constructions…that it is willing to do joint inspections with land owning agencies at regular intervals, and any fresh ‘jhuggis’ will be removed immediately; and that it will enrol volunteers from ‘jhuggi jhopdi bastis’, who will inform the government if any fresh ‘jhuggi’ comes up in the area,’’ said the minister.

Puri informed Rajya Sabha that the seven government colonies which are coming up for redevelopment are spread over an area of 536 acres and the number of ‘jhuggi’ households which have been identified, both eligible and ineligible, is 507.