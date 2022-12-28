Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war critic

ODISHA POLICE has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the “unnatural” death of Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov who, they suspect, committed suicide by jumping from the terrace on the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada on December 24. An officer said Antov was “very upset” over the death two days earlier of his fellow tourist and room-mate of a “heart attack”.

“Since foreign nationals are involved in this incident, the Crime Branch has been directed to take over the inquiry into the two unnatural death cases,” said DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, adding that there was no reason so far to suspect any foul play.

According to the official website of the Legislative Assembly of Vladimir in Russia, 65-year-old Antov was the founder of the Vladimir Standard group of companies, a leading manufacturer of sausages, which in a few years had become one of the most successful and significant industries in the region. He also headed two committees in the Assembly, it states.

Hotel Sai International in Odisha’s Rayagada where Pavel Antov died on December 24. (Photo from the hotel’s Facebook page) Hotel Sai International in Odisha’s Rayagada where Pavel Antov died on December 24. (Photo from the hotel’s Facebook page)

In June, Antov had criticised the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. “A girl has been pulled out from under the rubble, the girl’s father appears to have died. The mother is being pulled out with a crane, she is trapped under a slab. To tell the truth, it is extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror,” Antov had posted on social media.

Facing a strong backlash, he deleted the post, and later said it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” and a “technical error”.

In 2019, Antov’s declared annual earnings were listed at 130 million pounds in an analysis by Forbes Russia, making him one of that country’s wealthiest lawmakers on record.

The Russian Embassy in Delhi said Tuesday that they “are aware of the tragic demise of two Russian citizens in Odisha” and confirmed that Antov was a Vladimir Region Legislative Assembly member. “The Consulate General of Russia in Kolkata is following the case in touch with local authorities. According to information available to the police, no criminal aspect is seen,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Citing the preliminary probe into Antov’s death, a police officer told The Indian Express, “Antov was very upset over the death of his friend. Circumstantial evidence indicates he might have jumped from the hotel terrace, apparently to commit suicide. We are scientifically probing whether he fell from the third floor accidentally or it was a suicide.”

DGP Bansal said, “The autopsy of the deceased person has been conducted and we are awaiting the report. Probe is on into the matter. We are also in touch with the Russian authorities in Kolkata.”

According to police, Pavel arrived in Odisha this month with three friends — identified as Vladimir Bidenov and a married couple Mikhil Turov and Panasenko — on a tourist visa to celebrate his 66th birthday. They were accompanied by a guide, Jitendra Singh, who hails from Rajasthan.

The group reached Rayagada at around 4 pm on December 21 from Daringbadi in Kandhamal and checked into Hotel Sai International, the police said. Around 9 am on December 22, Pavel informed hotel staff about Bidenov (62) lying unconscious in his room on the ground floor “with a few empty wine bottles around him”. The location was sealed and Pavel shifted to another room, on the first floor, police said.

“The initial post mortem report confirmed heart attack to be the reason behind the death of Bidenov, though the details will be ascertained once the final report comes,” DGP Bansal said.

On Tuesday, the Rayagada police allowed the Russian couple in the group to leave the premises after recording their statements with the guide’s help. They checked out of the hotel around noon, staff said.

When contacted, the guide Jitendra Singh told The Indian Express that they were in transit under police escort. Responding to another query, he said they will be in Odisha as long as the police want them to be. “All the four Russians were friends and came here for holidaying. I can’t reveal more about them since the matter is under investigation,” Singh said.

The police cremated Bidenov’s body on December 24 at the local cremation ground in the presence of the three other Russians, including Antov. Antov’s death was reported that evening. He, too, was cremated following clearance from his family through the Russian Embassy, the police said.

Police sources said they were unaware of Pavel’s profile at the time of his death. Once his credentials were known, senior police officers, including DIG (south western range) Rajesh Pandit and Rayagada SP Vivekananda Sharma, visited the hotel.

Hotel staff told The Indian Express that Pavel and Bidenov had checked into room No. 203 on the ground floor. Turov and Panasenko checked into room No. 303 on the first floor and later moved to room No. 208 on the ground floor, a staffer said. Singh, the guide, stayed in another room on the second floor, he said.

Following the death of Bidenov, Antov was shifted to room No. 309 on the first floor. Around 7.25 pm on December 24, Antov was found lying in a pool of blood on the roof of a single-storey building adjacent to the main hotel building, the hotel staffer said. “We came to know about it after hearing a noise outside,” the staffer said.

The hotel’s manager Kaushik Thakar told The Indian Express: “After one of the four died on December 22, the Russians did not go out anywhere (except to the cremation ground on December 24). They came to the hotel restaurant for food. Sometimes, they ordered food from their rooms.”

Following Antov’s death, the website of the Legislative Assembly in Vladimir quoted the House’s Speaker, Vladimir Kiselyov, as saying, “He was valued both for his professionalism and for his personal qualities — delicate, intelligent, respectful of everyone, a man of broad outlook and erudition, he won everyone over. For the legislative assembly, for the entire Vladimir Region, the death of Pavel Genrikhovich Antov is difficult and an irreparable loss.”

A TASS report quoted the Vice Speaker, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, describing Antov as “a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist”.

“In the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region of the 7th convocation, he served as chairman of the committee on agrarian policy, environmental management and ecology, as well as on the committee on education, science, culture, tourism, sports, family affairs, youth and the media,” the report said.