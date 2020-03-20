Of 1,514 Indians in Iran, 298 tested positive for COVID-19: Govt

A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI/File) A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI/File)

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that of the 1,514 Indian nationals tested by the Indian Embassy in Iran, only 298 have tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministries of External Affairs and Health, in a joint report filed before Justice Navin Chawla on Wednesday, stated the low rate is largely due to the large number of medical students in Iran.

The status report stated that the first batch of 108 samples were received on March 7, 2020, of which 65 tested negative. “Samples of 529 more Indians were received on March 10, 2020, which were tested in NIV, Pune. Of these, 384 tested negative. On March 13, 2020, 558 samples were brought to India, of which 476 are negative. On March 15, 319 samples were brought to India, of which 291 are negative,” the report said. It added that 192 more samples were received on March 16 and are currently being tested.

The report also said that so far, 389 Indian nationals (including 205 pilgrims, 183 students and one teacher) have been evacuated from Iran.

The report came after a plea sought the airlifting of Indian students studying in different universities in Iran in wake of coronavirus spreading across that country. Nine parents, all residents of Kashmir, also sought direction to the authorities to arrange other modes of transportation, including evacuation through ships in order to provide “humanitarian assistance to the Indian students stranded in different universities of Iran”.

