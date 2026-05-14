Odisha’s rail network to support nearly 500 additional trains after major expansion works: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Odisha rail network to support 500 more trains after expansion: Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image generated using AI)

Railway projects in Odisha: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Odisha’s rail network will support nearly 500 additional trains after the completion of major infrastructure projects, including new rail lines and major capacity enhancement works. Announcing major infrastructure and connectivity projects being undertaken across the coastal state, the Union Minister at Rail Bhawan highlighted the ongoing four-line expansion work on the Howrah-Chennai main rail corridor.

Vaishnaw also said that railway projects worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore are currently under execution in the state, including the Junagarh-Nabarangpur, Nabarangpur-Jeypore, Jeypore-Malkangiri, Bargarh-Nuapada, Gunupur-Therubali, Khurda Road-Balangir and Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line projects.

Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project to be completed by 2027

The Union Minister said that the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project has been targeted for completion by 2027. He also added that a fresh DPR is being prepared for the proposed Puri-Konark rail connectivity project.