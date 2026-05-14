Odisha’s rail network to support nearly 500 additional trains after major expansion works: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway projects in Odisha:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Odisha’s rail network will support nearly 500 additional trains after the completion of major infrastructure projects, including new rail lines and major capacity enhancement works. Announcing major infrastructure and connectivity projects being undertaken across the coastal state, the Union Minister at Rail Bhawan highlighted the ongoing four-line expansion work on the Howrah-Chennai main rail corridor.
Vaishnaw also said that railway projects worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore are currently under execution in the state, including the Junagarh-Nabarangpur, Nabarangpur-Jeypore, Jeypore-Malkangiri, Bargarh-Nuapada, Gunupur-Therubali, Khurda Road-Balangir and Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line projects.
Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project to be completed by 2027
The Union Minister said that the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project has been targeted for completion by 2027. He also added that a fresh DPR is being prepared for the proposed Puri-Konark rail connectivity project.
Station redevelopment in Odisha
Vaishnaw added that 59 railway stations in Odisha are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), including Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Talcher and Baripada stations.
Introduction of Puri-Koraput Express train
The minister also announced the introduction of a new train service between Puri and Koraput. He said that it will enhance connectivity for pilgrimage, tourism, education, healthcare, employment and business travel.
“The introduction of the new 18407/18408 Puri–Koraput–Puri Tri-Weekly Express service will, for the first time, provide direct rail connectivity between Puri and large parts of western and southern Odisha.
The service will improve connectivity for pilgrimage, tourism, education, healthcare, employment and business travel, particularly for the KBK region and tribal-dominated districts,” he said.
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The train will run via Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur Road, Kakiriguma and Damanjodi.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More