Odisha youth, on a merchant ship as part of an internship, goes missing while at sea

A 23-year-old from Odisha, working as a deck cadet on the merchant vessel EA Jersey, has gone missing while at sea en route from Mauritius to Singapore.

Sarthak Mohapatra, who is from Bhadrak, joined the EA Jersey last July as part of an internship.

As per information received from the master of the vessel, managed by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (India) Private Limited, Mohapatra was last seen on February 3 at 6.15 local time when he was entering his designated cabin. As per a communication received by his parents, at 8.30 am, the chief officer went to check for him in his cabin, but Sarthak was not there. He was further checked on at 8.50 am and was not found at his cabin. Subsequently, a search was carried out at the accommodation areas, and then in the deck areas.