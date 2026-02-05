Odisha youth, on a merchant ship as part of an internship, goes missing while at sea

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 23-year-old from Odisha, working as a deck cadet on the merchant vessel EA Jersey, has gone missing while at sea en route from Mauritius to Singapore.
Sarthak Mohapatra, who is from Bhadrak, joined the EA Jersey last July as part of an internship.
As per information received from the master of the vessel, managed by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (India) Private Limited, Mohapatra was last seen on February 3 at 6.15 local time when he was entering his designated cabin. As per a communication received by his parents, at 8.30 am, the chief officer went to check for him in his cabin, but Sarthak was not there. He was further checked on at 8.50 am and was not found at his cabin. Subsequently, a search was carried out at the accommodation areas, and then in the deck areas.
“At 09:40LT (local time), ship’s general alarm was raised and all crew mustered except Mr Mohapatra. At 09:48LT, PA announcement was made and a thorough search commenced by all ship’s crew. At 09:48LT, the vessel speed was slowed down to minimum. At 11:00LT, general emergency alarm was raised, followed by PA announcement. All crew accounted for except Mr Mohapatra. At 11:00LT, DSC distress alert was transmitted via VHF MF HF DSC,” read the communication.
Officials of the vessel’s company said the nearest coast station, MRCC Mauritius, was also informed about the incident, while the vessel was turned around on reciprocal course and proceeded with full speed to Sarthak’s last seen position. “At 11:10LT, on board searches of all areas were completed, but Mr Mohapatra was not found,” it said.
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mauritius are conducting search operations along with the vessel, Shandong Civilization.
Sarthak’s mother Rashmita Mohapatra said she last spoke to her son at around 9 pm the previous night on a call, while one of Sarthak’s friends also confirmed speaking to the missing cadet at around 10.30 pm the previous night.
Rashmita, who works as a nursing officer at a private hospital in the city, has appealed to the state government, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Prime Minister’s Office seeking help to trace her son.
“His unexplained disappearance has caused grave concern to me and my family members,” she wrote in an email to the Odisha Chief Minister, seeking his personal intervention.
She has also lodged a missing complaint at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar. Sarthak is his parents’ only child.
Odisha’s Culture Secretary, Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, said the state government is in touch with the Union government in this regard. The government has directed Odisha’s principal resident commissioner, New Delhi, to write to the MEA and the Shipping Ministry seeking their intervention in this matter.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
England white-ball captain Harry Brook has been fined 30,000 pounds by the ECB for an off-field incident during the New Zealand Tour last year. Former captain Michael Atherton finds Brook's WWE-inspired beer smash celebration 'inappropriate'. ECB has launched a review of the Ashes and New Zealand Tour.