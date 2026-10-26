Odisha youth’s death after Haryana Police detention sparks protest in Malkangiri

The death of a 26-year-old youth after the Haryana Police picked him up from a village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on suspicion of ganja smuggling has sparked protests in the town on Monday, with residents alleging that he was tortured in police custody.

The youth, Tanup Dey, a resident of MV-65 village who works as an assistant at a local “light and sound agency”, was found hanging in a hotel room in the district on Monday, a day after a five-member Haryana Police team detained him. His family and other residents are demanding a probe into the death, alleging that he was assaulted and that the death was made to look like a suicide.