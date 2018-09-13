Odisha: Woman killed ‘by tigress’, villagers thrash forest officials

The deceased, identified as Kailashi Garnayak of Hatibari village in Tikarpara range under Anugul district, went missing when she went to bathe in a pond. (File) The deceased, identified as Kailashi Garnayak of Hatibari village in Tikarpara range under Anugul district, went missing when she went to bathe in a pond. (File)

A tigress relocated from Madhya Pradesh to Odisha’s Satkosia in a pilot inter-state transfer has allegedly killed a local woman, leading to a law and order disturbance in the area. The deceased, identified as Kailashi Garnayak of Hatibari village in Tikarpara range under Anugul district, went missing when she went to bathe in a pond. A local search party discovered the body, which they said bore injuries made by the tigress.

“We set off firecrackers where the woman was last seen,” said a search party member. “We saw the tigress fleeing, and rushed to the spot to find the woman dead.” Angry residents burnt a forest department building and beat up forest officials. They also set fire to five boats.

In June, a 195-kg tiger was shifted from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to Satkosia, a first case of inter-state relocation. Days later, a tigress was also relocated from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Anugul Collector Anil Samal said, “There is disturbance in the area following reports of the tigress killing a woman. We are assessing the situation.” SP Mitrabhanu Mahaptra said the cause of death can only be ascertained after postmortem. Senior forest officials declined to comment.

In August, Odisha forest department officials had said that the newly released big cats in Satkosia Tiger Reserve were under threat from villagers, who might attack the animals fearing for their safety and of their cattle.

