In rented Odisha home, woman’s body under kitchen sink, her son on the run

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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The police in Odisha’s Puri town exhumed the decomposed body of a woman from under the kitchen slab of her rented house late on Monday night. Officials say they suspect she was allegedly killed by her son, who is on the run.
Officials said they are investigating the motive.
Police first received a complaint from the landlord, who lives in another part of the building. She reported a foul smell coming from the home, which had been empty for the last three to four days.
Police and a forensic team reached the house, broke down the door, and found fresh cement work in the kitchen. The police then recovered the body of a woman from a box-like structure under the kitchen slab after around four hours of efforts.
“As per the statement of the landlord, a woman and her son were staying in the house on rent. We suspect the body is the woman’s. Since her son is not present in the house and not reachable, he is our prime suspect,” Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh told reporters.
The accused is in his 40s and special teams comprising senior officers have been formed to trace him.
Based on circumstantial evidence, police suspect the murder was committed before August 21, though a post-mortem report will reveal more details. Police said the killer tried to mislead the investigators by concealing the body under the kitchen slab and plastering over it.
“The mother and son earned a livelihood by selling items near the Puri Jagannath temple. The son took good care of his mother, and we never saw anything unusual,” the landlord said.