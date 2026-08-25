In rented Odisha home, woman’s body under kitchen sink, her son on the run

Police and a forensic team reached the house, broke down the door, and found fresh cement work in the kitchen. (Source: File/ Representational)

The police in Odisha’s Puri town exhumed the decomposed body of a woman from under the kitchen slab of her rented house late on Monday night. Officials say they suspect she was allegedly killed by her son, who is on the run.

Officials said they are investigating the motive.

Police first received a complaint from the landlord, who lives in another part of the building. She reported a foul smell coming from the home, which had been empty for the last three to four days.

Police and a forensic team reached the house, broke down the door, and found fresh cement work in the kitchen. The police then recovered the body of a woman from a box-like structure under the kitchen slab after around four hours of efforts.