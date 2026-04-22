BJD protests voter roll ‘deletions’; flags risk to 9.8 lakh names, says migrants most vulnerable

The party said a BJD delegation met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi in August last year. (Express photo)

As around 9.8 lakh names have been identified for potential deletion during the elector mapping exercise in Odisha ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has raised serious concerns over ‘potential large-scale disenfranchisement’ of eligible voters.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, and demanded that no eligible voter in the state be deprived of their fundamental democratic right.

“The unprecedented scale of deletions, coupled with nearly 2 lakh objections filed within a short period, clearly indicates widespread concern and possible inaccuracies in the process. Particularly vulnerable are migrant and temporary workers, whose names risk being removed due to their absence during verification, despite provisions that allow non-resident Indians to remain enrolled in their native constituencies,” said the party in a letter to the CEO.