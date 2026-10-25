Odisha mobilises personnel, orders evacuations as state braces for very severe cyclone

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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As Odisha braces for a very severe cyclonic storm that is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, the state government on Sunday stepped up preparations, mobilising personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas.
In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts up to 140 kmph.
The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past three hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST on October 25, 2026, over the same region, the bulletin said. “It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25,” it said.
It further said: “Moving west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, and into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.”
Five Odisha districts bordering Andhra Pradesh — Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri — are under a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27, the bulletin said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that although the system was forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government would take no chances and remain fully prepared for any eventuality. He directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response, reiterating the state’s zero-casualty objective.
In a circular, the Odisha government directed all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, commissioner-cum-secretaries and senior government officials to remain at their headquarters from October 26 to ensure administrative readiness and respond to any exigencies. In another circular, it cancelled the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates and other officers posted in critical offices, citing the need to deploy them in districts expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The state government has also directed officials to evacuate people to safer locations and deployed teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services in vulnerable areas.
“Around 60 ODRAF teams and 17 NDRF teams have been deployed, while 225 Fire Services teams are on high alert,” Chief Minister Majhi said.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Odisha from October 27 to 29, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds of 60-70 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 24.
— With PTI inputs