Odisha mobilises personnel, orders evacuations as state braces for very severe cyclone

As Odisha braces for a very severe cyclonic storm that is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, the state government on Sunday stepped up preparations, mobilising personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts up to 140 kmph.

The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past three hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST on October 25, 2026, over the same region, the bulletin said. “It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25,” it said.