Odisha: Two die, one falls ill after consuming wild mushrooms

The three had eaten mushroom for dinner last night at Kainphulia village. (Representational) The three had eaten mushroom for dinner last night at Kainphulia village. (Representational)

Two members of a tribal family died and one fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Thursday.

The three had eaten mushroom for dinner last night at Kainphulia village. They complained of nausea, vomiting and stomach pain in the wee hours Thursday, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Betnoti, G C Sethi.

They were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC)at Betnoti where a woman and her brother-in-law (husband’s younger brother) died, the SDPO said. The husband of the woman is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be serious, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case of unnatural death was registered, the SDPO.

The wild mushroom which the family had purchased from the local haat was suspected to be toxic, police said adding investigation is in progress.

The deceased were identified as Laxmi Hembram (37) and Vudan Hembram (23), while Basa Hembram, aged around 40 years, is undergoing treatment, police said.

