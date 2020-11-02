Odisha TV channel CFO held in fraud case

The accused, Manoranjan Sarangi, is also one of the directors of Odisha Infratech Pvt Ltd.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha police crime branch on Sunday arrested the Chief Financial Officer of regional TV channel OTV in an alleged case of fraudulent land transactions. The accused, Manoranjan Sarangi, is also one of the directors of Odisha Infratech Pvt Ltd.

According to EOW officials, some residents of Saura village in Khorda district have alleged that Odisha Infratech Pvt Ltd for acquiring their land illegally.

“During the inquiry it was revealed that OTV purchased the land, belonging to Scheduled Caste persons, circumventing rules and laws and using forgery and cheating… with an intention to cause losses,” EOW said.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections as well as provisions of the SC/ST Act. “Mr Sarangi… was arrested and forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway,” a senior official said.

Following the arrest, OTV — owned by the family of Baijayant Jay Panda, a former BJD leader who joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections — issued a statement saying the arrest is a “sign of the state government’s vendetta against OTV…” State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said, “This act is a reflection of the desperation of the state government …”

