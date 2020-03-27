Odisha to set up two hospitals in capital, Naveen urges CMs to help stranded Odias

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote to his counterparts in other states, urging them to help stranded Odia people in their states by providing them with food and accommodation. (File) Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote to his counterparts in other states, urging them to help stranded Odia people in their states by providing them with food and accommodation. (File)

Gearing up for a hike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government has signed separate tripartite agreements with two private medical colleges and as many PSUs to set up two hospitals in Bhubaneswar with a combined capacity to accommodate 950 patients.

Odisha has reported two cases of COVID-19 infection so far.

One of the agreements has been signed between the state government, SUM Medical College and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited for a 500-bedded hospital. The other has been signed between the state government, KIIMS Medical Colleges and the Odisha Mining Corporation. The PSUs will provide CSR funding for the projects.

The state government has assured that both facilities will be functional in a fortnight.

According to a senior official, “This will help in pooling all resources, human and material, in one place to treat patients rather than a scattered effort throughout the state. Doctors from different state medical colleges may be deployed at this one place for streamlined services.”

A release by the government states, “The global experience shows that COVID -19 patients need to be put under observation and treatment in a separate hospital instead of a general hospital, thus minimising chances of transmission to others.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote to his counterparts in other states, urging them to help stranded Odia people in their states by providing them with food and accommodation.

“Some people may be stranded across the country away from their homes. They may be pilgrims, students, workers and professionals. I would make an earnest appeal to you that any person or group of persons stranded in any part of your state may please be assisted with food, accommodation, security,” he wrote.

He requested the Chief Ministers to pass on the message to the Collectors and assured that “Odisha will bear whatever cost is needed”. He also said Odisha will be making the same gesture for stranded people and the cost will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

