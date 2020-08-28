Odisha to provide free transportation, accommodation for NEET, JEE candidates

The state has nearly 37000 students who are expected to appear for the examinations.(Representational image)

The Odisha government has announced free of cost transportation and accommodation for candidates appearing for the upcoming NEET and JEE (Mains) examinations. The state government has announced free transportation to and from the exam centre for candidates who are facing difficulties arranging for their own transportation.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the incessant rains which have led to flood like situations in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking postponement of the examinations. Earlier Patnaik had also written a letter to the Union Education minister regarding the same.

The state has nearly 37000 students who are expected to appear for the examinations. “These are critical examinations. And keeping the present scenario in mind, if any candidate is facing any issue in terms of accomodation and transportation, the state government will provide free of cost transportation and accommodation to the students who need it. We are determined to help the candidates while adhering to COVID-19 safety norms. For candidates who can arrange their own transportation, we will ensure hassle free inter-district movement for them,” Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

26 centres have been set up for the examination in seven districts across the state. The candidates, guardians and persons concerned with the examinations will face no vehicular restrictions from August 31 to September 7. For every district, one ITI has been declared as a nodal centre and contact details of the concerned person will be made public.

“Candidates who need transportation and accommodation, can register themselves at the nodal ITI of the districts. On receiving the information, the respective district administrations will ensure their transportation to the exam centre and their return,” said Sanjay Singh, Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

An order has also been issued for engineering colleges, both private and government, to open their hostels and accommodate the candidates and their guardians at the facilities, free of cost, Singh said. Nodal ITI centres at the seven districts have been entrusted with charting out where the candidates will stay.

Earlier today, the Odisha Public Service Commission had announced postponing the Odisha Civil Services (Main) written examination to November in view of the pandemic. The exact date will be notified later.

