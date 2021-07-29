Odisha to complete Covid death audit in 10 days: Officials

Of the total deaths reported, 67 per cent have been added during the second wave of the pandemic.

Having added more than 30 per cent of the state’s total Covid deaths in the past one month and 51 per cent in the past two months, Odisha is expected to complete its Covid death audit in the next 10 days. More than 300 deaths are yet to be audited, health officials said.

Of the total deaths reported, 67 per cent have been added during the second wave of the pandemic.

On July 1, with 8 fatalities, the total death toll reported was 4,018. In the past 28 days, the state added 30 per cent of the total death toll and 44 per cent (1,685) of the total Covid deaths reported during the second wave. In May, the state saw 660 Covid deaths, which swelled to 1,272 in June.

“The audit of the remaining Covid-19 deaths will be complete within the next 10-15 days. Since the affected people are entitled to get benefits and compensation, all aspects are being looked into before submitting the final audit reports,” said C B K Mohanty, chief of Directorate of Medical Education & Training. He said over 300 deaths are yet to be audited.

The recently added deaths have also indicated significant differences in rural and urban areas. The severity has been higher in rural areas. Of the total deaths reported during the second wave, 59 per cent have been reported from rural areas.

The number of infections and fatalities among the population in the 17-40 year age group in the rural areas of the state is also two and a half times higher than urban areas during the second wave.

Health officials said the highest numbers of deaths were reported in the month of May during the peak of the second wave.

“The backlog of Covid deaths is being updated now. For such audits, specific clinical documents are being obtained from both government and private hospitals. The documents are being studied by the district team for the cause of death, which is time consuming. When the infections were high, the deaths were high as well and the backlog increased,” said P K Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

“The state review committee comprising director medical education and training, director health services and director public health have been reviewing the deaths and reporting those whose reviews are complete,” he said.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,703 Covid cases taking the tally to 9,72,517. The positivity rate stands at 2.16 per cent.