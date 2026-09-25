No tranquilizer or net: How forest dept rescued tiger cub that entered Odisha village

The cub, said to be 7-8 months old, was rescued by forest officials on Friday morning. (Express Photo)

A tiger cub entering a village near Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve kept the residents in a state of suspense for 15 hours as it first walked into a cattle shed, went back into the woods, before returning a few hours later and spending the night inside an unoccupied house which the villagers had locked from outside.

The cub, said to be 7-8 months old, was rescued by forest officials on Friday morning.

The cub first entered the cattle shed in Khaparkhai village in Thakurmunda Range of Karanjia Division on Thursday night. The village is adjacent to STR.

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“On closer examination of the tiger cub, it was ascertained that it required veterinary care. The cub was rescued into a cage around 12pm,” STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni told The Indian Express.