Three railway employees lost their lives Tuesday after the engine, front guard cum luggage van and a second-class coach of 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express derailed between Singapur Road and Keutguda railway stations in Odisha, news agency ANI reported.

The station masters on duty at Singapur Road and Keutguda have been suspended.

The reason for derailment is not known yet.