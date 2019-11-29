Odisha: Three arrested for Dhenkanal elephant electrocution

The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live high voltage wire near Kamalanga village under the Sadar Forest Range on October 27. (PTI) The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live high voltage wire near Kamalanga village under the Sadar Forest Range on October 27. (PTI)

Three employees of Forest and Environment departments were arrested by Crime Branch police on Saturday in connection with the electrocution of seven elephants in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district recently.

The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live high voltage wire near Kamalanga village under the Sadar Forest Range on October 27.

Those arrested are Junior Engineer of Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), Sanjay Mohanty, forester of Meramandali section Pravakar Rana and forest guard of Meramandali forest beat house Girish Chandra Dehury, a senior police official said.

While Mohanty had earlier been dismissed from service, Rana and Dehury were placed under suspension in connection with the incident.

The Crime Branch of police has been investigating into the incident after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 28 issued an order in this regard. The chief minister has also ordered for appropriate action in case of any criminal negligence,

As the tragedy evoked sharp criticism from various quarters, both energy and forest departments took action against seven officials in connection with the incident.

A general manager, one sub-divisional Officer (SDO) and a lineman of CESU were placed under suspension, while JE Sanjay Mohanty was sacked, an official said.

Similarly, a forest range officer, a forester and a forest guard were suspended over the incident, he said.

Additional Conservator of Forest (ACF) Jitendranath Das had lodged a complaint at Kantabania police station in connection with the incident. The Wildlife Cell of Crime Branch also registered a case.

The mishap happened apparently because of sagging electric wire. As per guidelines, the 11 KV electric line wire must be pulled at a height of 17-18 feet above the ground, he said.

