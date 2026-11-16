Odisha announces measures to end teachers’ stir but not everyone is on board

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
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Amid recurring protests by various teachers’ groups of primary, upper primary and higher secondary levels, the Odisha government has announced a series of measures, which include service benefits and enhanced salary, to address their demands. The measures were based on the recommendations of an administrative committee.
The move is seen as an attempt by the Mohan Majhi government to reach out to the teaching community, which has been protesting intermittently for years, and quelling their growing discontent.
Odisha has nearly 80 teachers’ associations, representing different categories, with a combined membership of over 2 lakh. Many of these associations frequently stage protests in the state capital to press for their demands, which tends to disrupt academic activities and affect teaching in schools.
The BJP government in the state has formed a committee, headed by retired bureaucrat Ashok Tripathy, to examine their demands and to put an end to frequent protests by teachers in the state.
Based on the recommendations of a committee, the state government made 15 key announcements, including grant-in-aid benefits to 194 high schools excluded from the 2013 block grant schemes. The move will benefit around 2,500 teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools, who were not getting regular salaries.
The students of these schools will also get state-sponsored benefits like scholarships, uniforms and mid-day meals.
Ensuring regular promotions for primary school teachers and increasing monthly remuneration of art, music and sports teachers from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 16,000 are among other benefits.
Other measures include regularising Sikshya Sahayaks appointed between 2016 and 2018, regular salary payment to teachers of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (model schools) as well as vocational teachers, allowing junior teachers to pursue higher educational qualifications, releasing arrears of trained graduate teachers, and appointment of regular teachers in Sanskrit tolls.
The state government also announced to set up AI and robotics laboratories in Adarsh Vidyalayas in a phased manner.
The state government’s announcement, however, drew mixed reactions among the teachers’ associations. The higher secondary teachers’ associations welcomed the announcement, saying some of their long-pending demands were considered by the state government.
“I express my gratitude to the state government for considering our demands including inclusion of 194 high schools under the block grant schemes. Employees of these schools, despite spending 20 to 25 years of their life, were receiving no salary at all,” said Suresh Dash, office bearer of Odisha secondary teachers’ association — an outfit of around 50,000 teachers.
While pension for block grant teachers was another major demand, Dash said the issue was discussed but no decision was taken since the matter is pending before the Orissa high court. “We hope the government will take a position after the court order,” said Dash.
The primary teachers’ association, comprising around 1.5 lakh members, has, however, warned that it would launch fresh agitation during the upcoming Assembly session.
“In case of primary teachers, the government has announced only regular promotions, which are already our entitlement. Our demands for an increase in grade pay and for counting the initial six years of service — before regularisation — towards service benefits have not been considered,” said Sunil Kumar Pradhan, convener of the association.