Odisha announces measures to end teachers’ stir but not everyone is on board

Amid recurring protests by various teachers’ groups of primary, upper primary and higher secondary levels, the Odisha government has announced a series of measures, which include service benefits and enhanced salary, to address their demands. The measures were based on the recommendations of an administrative committee.

The move is seen as an attempt by the Mohan Majhi government to reach out to the teaching community, which has been protesting intermittently for years, and quelling their growing discontent.

Odisha has nearly 80 teachers’ associations, representing different categories, with a combined membership of over 2 lakh. Many of these associations frequently stage protests in the state capital to press for their demands, which tends to disrupt academic activities and affect teaching in schools.