Odisha social security pension delay triggers political slugfest; Patnaik calls it ‘governance failure’

The continued delay in paying social security pensions has triggered a political slugfest in the state, with former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik calling it a “governance failure”.

Nearly 20 lakh beneficiaries covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) — elderly citizens, widows and persons with disabilities — have not received their monthly pension of Rs 1,000 for the last three months, causing widespread distress and protests.

There are also reports of an elderly woman dying by suicide over the delay in pension distribution in Ganjam district, though the administration has not officially confirmed it. In a letter to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Patnaik said such a situation is unacceptable in a state committed to protecting its weakest citizens.