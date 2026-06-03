‘The money is our only hope’ – In Odisha, the elderly wait for social security pensions

Behera is among the 20 lakh people still waiting for their social security pension under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) since April. (Image AI generated)

Each day for the last two months, Kashnath Behera has followed the same routine. After his morning rituals, the 72-year-old from Dhanija village in Odisha’s Ganjam district slowly makes his way to the local block office, some 12 km away. The days have grown steadily hotter and his feet sorer, but Behera is no closer to getting the Rs 1,000 monthly social security pension he is entitled to.

“This money is our only hope at this age. Every day, we go from the panchayat office to the bank to the block office, but get no assurance,” he said.

Behera is among the 20 lakh people still waiting for their social security pension under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) since April.