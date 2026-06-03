‘The money is our only hope’ – In Odisha, the elderly wait for social security pensions

Each day for the last two months, Kashnath Behera has followed the same routine. After his morning rituals, the 72-year-old from Dhanija village in Odisha’s Ganjam district slowly makes his way to the local block office, some 12 km away. The days have grown steadily hotter and his feet sorer, but Behera is no closer to getting the Rs 1,000 monthly social security pension he is entitled to.
“This money is our only hope at this age. Every day, we go from the panchayat office to the bank to the block office, but get no assurance,” he said.
Behera is among the 20 lakh people still waiting for their social security pension under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) since April.
Nearly 55 lakh elderly people, persons with disabilities and destitute people are covered under Odisha’s social security pension schemes, which provide Rs 1,000 to beneficiaries between 60 and 80 years of age, and Rs 3,500 to those above 80. While over 20 lakh beneficiaries are covered under the Centre-supported NSAP, the remaining receive pensions under the state’s Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).
With delays reported across the state, officials have blamed technical glitches in the SNA SPARSH portal, while saying beneficiaries covered under the MBPY continue to receive pension payouts.
“Technical glitches in the portal have impacted the disbursement process temporarily. The process of system integration is ongoing, and it will take a few more days to resolve, after which beneficiaries will receive their amount with arrears,” an official of the social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities (SSEPD) department said.
Beneficiaries, however, are not satisfied with the response.
On Wednesday, a group of protesters staged a dharna outside the Khaira block office in Balasore district. “As we haven’t received the pension amount since April, we met the block development officer, who said it will be released to our account soon. But we want a written assurance,” said 67-year-old Parbati Sahoo.
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Amid growing resentment over the delay, SSEPD minister Nityananda Gond said the issue would be resolved within a week.