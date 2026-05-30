30 lakh migrant workers may miss voter roll revision in Odisha, BJD cautions Election Commission

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, following which the claims and objections process will continue for a month. (Photo: X/@sdmbnj)

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) got underway in Odisha Saturday, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) voiced concerns over the difficulties lakhs of migrant workers from the state may face during the process.

As part of the SIR exercise, over 45,000 booth level officers began door-to-door visits across the state Saturday, which will continue till June 28. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, following which the claims and objections process will continue for a month. The final electoral roll will be published on September 6, officials said.

Official sources said over 30 lakh people from Odisha have migrated to cities such as Surat, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai in search of livelihood due to inadequate employment opportunities in the state.