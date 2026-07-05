Odisha SIR: 20 lakh deletions in draft voter list; Oppn flags exclusion over ‘minor anomalies’

A total of 147 electoral registration officers (EROs) and 994 assistant EROs have been deployed by the CEO to scrutinise the objections and claims — an exercise to be carried out by September 2. (Express Photo)

Nearly 20.14 lakh voters’ names have been identified for deletion in Odisha as per the draft electoral rolls published on Sunday, following a month-long door-to-door enumeration process as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list in the state.

While the number of total electors in Odisha before the SIR process was 3.33 crore, the number has come down to 3.13 crore in the draft rolls. This includes 1.60 crore male and 1.53 crore female voters.

The Opposition BJD has raised concerns over the draft electoral roll, saying more than 10,000 voters were identified for deletion from 75 of the total 147 Assembly constituencies in the state. “Many genuine names were excluded in the draft electoral roll because of minor anomalies, which need to be included during the claims and objection process,” said senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.