Odisha shelter home exploitation: NGO chairman in police custody

Odisha Police on Tuesday obtained custody of NGO Good News India’s chairman Faiz Rahman for two days after allegations surfaced of sexual exploitation of minor inmates residing in the organisation’s child shelter homes in the state.

Advertising

The allegations first came up against GNI’s Dhenkanal shelter home. The police have sealed the facility and arrested director Simanchal Nayak.

The BJP has sought the resignation of Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal. “I will hand in my resignation if either the people or the CM desires it. Who are they (BJP) to ask for it?” Samal said.

BJP leader Prabhati Parida said, “GNI has more than 26 shelter homes across Odisha. There are strict rules for this (establishment of shelter homes). However, the carelessness of this state government led to this.”

The state government is raiding shelter homes affiliated with GNI across the state. Odisha DGP R P Sharma said he had instructed all district SPs to conduct a preliminary investigation. However, the BJP was not satisfied with the effort. “Closure of shelter homes is a spectacle. Some shelter homes (that were not legal) were open from 2011 to 2015, then reopened in 2017,” said Parida.