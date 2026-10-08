Do backward classes have political representation? Odisha panel to find out

The Odisha government on Wednesday constituted a commission for the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) to study their representation in local self-government institutions and assess their political representation.

The commission, headed by retired High Court judge Pramath Patnaik, will examine the “nature and implications of political backwardness” of the SEBC categories, which comprise a significant portion of the state’s population. Officials said a notification in this regard was issued after the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Specifically, the commission will study the proportion of SEBCs in the population of rural and urban areas and assess their representation in local self-government institutions in relation to their population share. It will also assess their political representation and examine the extent of their political backwardness.