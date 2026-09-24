How did 1,700 errors creep into Odisha school textbooks? Some answers

The same resource persons in multiple roles, weak academic rigour and unrealistic timelines — this is what a three-member panel looking into the 1,700-odd errors in Odisha school textbooks is learnt to have found.

In its report, the three-member panel found that the mistakes — which range from factual inaccuracies and grammatical errors to wrong references — were not “merely printing errors” but related to content, concepts, facts, pictures, and language. The committee also slammed the review process, saying the rigours of academic scrutiny and final academic approval were weak.

This comes at a time when the youth and students’ wings of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stepped up attacks against the BJP government over the errors in its newly published textbooks. On Wednesday, thousands of BJD workers staged a dharna outside the state Assembly, demanding the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.