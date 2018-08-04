Odisha: ‘Raped by school headmaster’, minor girl wrote before slashing wrist

The 14-year-old girl, who slashed her wrist, was found lying in a pool of blood in the government-run residential school on Thursday. The 14-year-old girl, who slashed her wrist, was found lying in a pool of blood in the government-run residential school on Thursday.

The Class 10 student, whose body was found in the computer room of her school in Odisha, committed suicide after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her headmaster, PTI reported.

The 14-year-old girl, who slashed her wrist, was found lying in a pool of blood in the government-run residential school on Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

In a note found in her notebook, the girl accused the headmaster of sexually assaulting her as well as other minor girls in the school. During the course of the investigation, another minor girl said she was sexually assaulted by the headmaster, a police officer said.

Family members of the deceased also accused the headmaster of raping and killing the minor girl.

Following this, the headmaster was arrested on Saturday and booked under various sections, including 376 (rape) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have registered two cases – one for the deceased girl and another for the one who also accused the headmaster of sexually assaulting her.

