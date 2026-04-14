Class 5 student dies days after 150 children who ate ‘stale food’ at Odisha residential school fall ill

Parents of the students alleged negligence by school authorities and accused them of serving stale food to the students. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

One of the 150 students of a state-run residential school in Odisha, who fell ill after eating in the hostel mess, died on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, nearly 150 students of Kokabandha Ashram School in the tribal-majority Mayurbhanj district fell ill after they consumed fermented rice (pakhala). The residential school has a total of 240 students in classes 1 to 8.

The students who fell ill were initially admitted to the Rasagovindapur community health centre, after which around 50 of them were moved to the Baripada Medical College as their condition became more serious.

The girl who died on Tuesday, who was a class 5 student, was admitted to the ICU on Monday after her condition deteriorated, officials said. The condition of other students was stable, though doctors said they were under observation.