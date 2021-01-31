Odisha scheme floated in lockdown for urban poor to be made permanent

Ahead of the roll-out, a tentative budget of Rs 200 cr for one financial year has been fixed for it.

The Odisha government plans to convert an urban poor employment initiative launched during the lockdown into a full-fledged scheme from April this year.

The Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan, or ‘Mukta’, was launched on April 18 for six months before being extended for another six. A sum of Rs 200 crore was sanctioned of which, Rs 140 crore has been spent so far, Urban Development Department officials said.

“As a rapid response to the migrant movement which began after the lockdown, we had launched the initiative. Based on the field feedback, the state government has decided to continue it as a regular scheme. It will be going to the Cabinet soon and will come into effect from April 1,” G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary at the department, told The Indian Express.

“… community members will identify demand for wage employment. Based on the demand, feasibility of possible projects will be assessed. Like parks, storm water drainage, road repairs, creation of community centres, etc. The technical feasibility of the project will be identified and then employment will be provided to those in need,” he added.

Wages under the scheme will be similar as minimum wages for skilled labourers and will directly be credited to their account through Direct Benefit Transfer. Ahead of the roll-out, a tentative budget of Rs 200 cr for one financial year has been fixed for it.